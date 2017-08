Judge Judy fans went crazy on Social media after spotting a celebrity in the court room. Amy Schumer was sitting in the audience for Judge Judy… Turns out Amy is a huge Judge Judy fan.

Amy confirmed on Instagram that it was here in the courtroom by sharing a pic of herself with the caption, “Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!!”

Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!! A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT