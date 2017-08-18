Anderson East Reveals New Song ‘All On My Mind’

By Scott T. Sterling

Country singer Anderson East has released a new single, “All On My Mind,” which features none other than Ed Sheeran among its songwriters. The song comes with an official music video. Watch it below.

East will likely perform the new single when he makes his first appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! next month on September 5.

Following an appearance at Denmark’s Tondor Festival (Aug. 26-27), East will hit the road with Chris Stapleton for a handful of dates as part of Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” tour. See East’s upcoming tour itinerary below.

08/26-27—Tonder, Denmark @ Tonder Festival

08/31—Fresno, California @ Save Mart Center*

09/01—Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

09/02—Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*

09/08—Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

09/09 —Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center*

09/15—Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

09/16—Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*

09/27—Louisville, KY @ WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

10/22—Clearwater, FL @ Clearwater Jazz Holiday

*as part of “Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show”