Are You Ready For The Eclipse Today?

Eclipse fever is in the air all over our US of A. : )

Here in South Florida we will experience a partial solar eclipse. Nope we are not in the “path of totality” where folks will see the total solar eclipse. Our friends in Nashville are in the path of totality where they will witness a total solar eclipse. We will see the sun blocked about 78% to 82% when the moon… the sun… and the earth line up.

The moon will cover part of the sun for about 3 hours… starting at 1:26 p.m. and ending at 4:20 p.m. The maximum magnitude of the eclipse will be just before 3:00 p.m.

As we all know… never look directly at the sun… whether it’s eclipsed or not. The sun’s UV radiation can burn the retinas in your eyes leading to permanent damage or even blindness.

Sooo… are you excited about the eclipse? Did you get your hands on the special eclipse glasses? Are you going to try the old “hole in the paper plate or box” method?

If you miss it…. it’s happening again in 28 years! : )