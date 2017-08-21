Jerrod Niemann Announces New Album ‘This Ride’

Filed Under: Jerrod Niemann
Photo: Courtesy Sweet Talk

Jerrod Niemann has announced his new album, This Ride.

Related: Jerrod Niemann Gets Happy Birthday Serenade from Marilyn Monore

“My new record, This Ride, represents a journey of life and music, and where it’s led me today as a man and an artist,” Niemann said. “These songs either dig up some old yesterdays or make me look forward to tomorrow.”

The “God Made a Woman” singer’s fourth studio effort will be released on October 6.

Check out the full tracklisting for This Ride below.

1. Zero to Crazy
2. But I Do
3. Leavin’ a Trail
4. I Got This
5. Out of My Heart
6. A Little More Love with Lee Brice
7. God Made a Woman
8. Whiskey Waitin’ on Ice
9. Feelin’
10. I Ain’t All There featuring Diamond Rio
11. Come Back
12. The Regulars
13. This Ride

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Buy Tix To Tequila Bay Music Festival Here
Corona Light Find Your Beach

Listen Live