Watch Thomas Rhett’s Daughters Meet for the First Time

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s been a joyous time in the Thomas Rhett household of late, as his wife Lauren Akins recently gave birth to the couple’s second child, Ada James.

Over the weekend, Akins shared a video of the moment that the couple’s adopted daughter, Willa Gray, met Ada James for the first time.

“So this is about 17 hrs post delivery & after I’d slept for the first time in about 58 hours so I’m still a bit zonked in the video,” she wrote on the Instagram post.



“I know everyone is wondering about WG & AJ and how they’re doing together. Honestly it’s taken WG a little bit of adjusting and she’s been staying with family and friends off & on especially when Thomas Rhett leaves because I think it’s impossible for me to recover, take care of our 2 pups and a newborn and a 21 month old all at the same time,” she added. “Willa Gray hasn’t been around a ton the last week but don’t worry! There will be LOTS of sister time soon.”