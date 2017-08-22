John Cena Brought To Tears By Grateful Fans

John Cena is brought to tears by fans in a new video shared by Cricket Wireless this week. Released on Monday, the clip shows the wrestler-turned actor reading thank you notes from fans inspired by his message of “Never Give Up.” While Cena keeps it together through most of the letters, a video featuring a young fan named Tyler makes him emotional. In his interview, Tyler explains that he let his mom wear a sweatband given to him by Cena during her surgery for breast cancer and that she is now cancer free. Cena breaks down into tears when Tyler and his mom come onto the set to meet Cena, and are joined by several other fans whose notes were read by the celebrity.