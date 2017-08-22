Lady Antebellum Reveal Their Binge-Worthy TV Shows

By Vicki Pepper

There’s plenty of time to kill on the bus while Lady Antebellum crisscross the country on their You Look Good Tour, so what’s on their list of TV shows to binge-watch?

Hillary Scott and her husband/drummer Chris Tyrrell have a few. “My husband and I have been binge-watching The Last Man on Earth with Will Forte,” reveals Hillary. “It’s really funny.”

“And then I’m just counting down the days, like I’m not so bad that I have a countdown on my phone, but until This is Us is back…I miss that show,” she adds. Fortunately, she doesn’t have long to wait – the new season begins September 26th on ABC.

Dave Haywood concurs with Hillary, but says he’s also a big fan of Stranger Things on Netflix. The new season arrives October 27th.