Today Is National Tooth Fairy Day! How Much Do You Get For A Tooth These Days? : )

Today is National Tooth Fairy Day.

Seems as though most families think the tooth fairy looks like Tinkerbell… others think the tooth fairy is a male. Pretty much all believe that the tooth fairy will leave behind some kind of gift when they collect a tooth that was put under their pillow when lost.

I was curious how much the tooth fairy was paying out these days. Well…. according to a survey by Visa… the average payout for a tooth was $3.00 and up. Some children got $20.00. According to Delta Dental… the Tooth Fairy visits 85% of the homes in our US or A. 89% of those homes leave $$. The tooth Fairy was paying the best in the West $5.96 lol ($6.89 for the 1st tooth) next comes the Northeast at $5.08… the South at $4.57 and finally the Midwest at $4.04. I love the fact there is change involved and not just bills.

Nobody wants a “cheap” tooth fairy but… remember if the tooth fairy pays too much it could cause problems on the playground.

How much does your tooth fairy pay out? – Darlene Evans