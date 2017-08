Thanks to Mother Nature, the sales of Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” has charted again. According to Billboard, download sales increased by 503%, that’s 12,000 downloads in the week ending August 20. “Total Eclipse of the Heart” has sold 1.6 million downloads to date and is was the number one song on iTunes eclipsing “Despacito.” See what I did there 😉