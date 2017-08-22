Warner Bros. Planning Standalone Origin Film about The Joker

By Dina B
(Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Internet blew up earlier today after news broke that Warner Bros. is planning a standalone origin film about The Joker. “The Hangover” director Todd Phillips will reportedly be a part of it and Martin Scorsese will produce.

Deadline reports that the filmmakers are hoping to make a “gritty and grounded hard-boiled crime film set in early-’80s.” This origin film is set to have no ties to the current films and NO Jared Leto either.

Leto is still expected to appear in “Suicide Squad 2” and “Gotham City Sirens.”

I don’t know, I don’t really think it’s necessary. Plus, isn’t what makes The Joker so disturbing the mystery of not understanding him fully? 

What do you think? 

