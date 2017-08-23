America’s Got Talent Judge Storms Off Set During Live Show

By U-Turn Laverne
During last nights live show of America’s Got Talent one of the judges stormed off the stage after being upset by judge Simon Cowell. While critiquing a magicians performance after he had a technical problem Simon said, “I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night,a lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.”

Mel B flung her glass of water at Simon and proceeded to walk out of the studio despite being live on air. “Mel B is out,” host Tyra Banks declared as she watched the drama go down. “This is live TV, y’all. Live TV.”

Mel B is currently going through a bitter divorce battle and it was obvious Simon’s comment struck a nerve with her.

