America’s Got Talent Judge Storms Off Set During Live Show

During last nights live show of America’s Got Talent one of the judges stormed off the stage after being upset by judge Simon Cowell. While critiquing a magicians performance after he had a technical problem Simon said, “I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night,a lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.”

Mel B flung her glass of water at Simon and proceeded to walk out of the studio despite being live on air. “Mel B is out,” host Tyra Banks declared as she watched the drama go down. “This is live TV, y’all. Live TV.”

Mel B is currently going through a bitter divorce battle and it was obvious Simon’s comment struck a nerve with her.