Listen to Luke Bryan’s New Single ‘Light It Up’

By Hayden Wright

Luke Bryan’s new single “Light It Up” is a love song for the information age: On the track, Bryan just can’t wait to hear back from the lady he’s texting.

It’s been two years since Bryan released a full-length studio album and details on his sixth effort are slim. “Light It Up” could be the catchy lead single that kicks off his next album cycle.

Until then, Luke is waiting by the phone: “I wake up, I check it/ I shower and I check it/ I feel the buzz in my truck/ And I almost wreck it,”he sings on “Light It Up.”

Listen to “Light it Up” here: