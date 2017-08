North Carolina boy… played football… performed a solo in the world-renowned Carnegie Hall. Luke Combs went to Appalachian State University where he performed his 1st country music show at the Parthenon Cafe. Luke moved to Nashville to pursue his dream of a career in music and it looks like he’s got it. : )

Just love this guy. Luke Combs! Check out his new video for “When It Rains It Pours. : ) – Darlene Evans