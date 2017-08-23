See What Miranda, Jason and Easton All Have In Common

Trucks are the unofficial vehicle of country music stars and fans. From lyrics to music videos to tailgates at country music concerts, trucks are definitely a staple in the country music scene.

Trucks are built for people that need to do serious work like tow livestock trailers, heavy cargo, RVs and, they are also capable enough to go mudding or off-roading when it is time to have some fun.

That’s why several country music stars, like Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and Easton Corbin, haven’t traded in a Ram truck for any other type of vehicle and even feature them in their music videos.

Which trucks do you think these stars have?

