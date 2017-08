A beautiful act of human nature in Austin, MN. 92 year old Millie Seiver was dancing alone in front of her apartment building when Sgt. Kim Lenz turned up the radio and decided to join the party. THIS is why music is made. Period. God bless our friends in blue and may we all be as young as Millie one day.

