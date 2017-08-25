Shania Twain Delivers Powerful Message to LGBTQ Community

By Scott T. Sterling

Shania Twain shared a strong, powerful message to her LGBTQ fans during a listening session in New York earlier this month.

“It’s so difficult to face your fears and I think a lot of people in this day and age, are hopefully, getting more comfortable with who they are and who are they are in their own skin,” Twain said when asked to address her gay fan base.

“That’s everything. Just facing your fears, carrying on, moving on and being grateful that you lived through it because we have to look at the others who don’t make it to the other side and be grateful that we have,” she added. “Gratitude is important.”

According to Billboard, members of the audience were driven to tears by Twain’s heartfelt statements.

The listening session was for Twain’s forthcoming new album, Now, due for release on Sept. 29.