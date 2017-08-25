Taylor Swift Credits ‘I’m Too Sexy’ Writers on ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

By Robyn Collins

If Taylor Swift’s new single “Look What You Made Me Do,” reminds you of something, you’re not alone. The pop song takes inspiration from the club hit “I’m Too Sexy” by ’90s one hit wonder Right Said Fred.

It is so similar, in fact, that the band’s members Richard Fairbrass, Fred Fairbrass, and Rob Manzoli are credited as co-writers.

“The boys did not work with Taylor directly. Taylor and her team reached out to the guys about using the track and Right Said Fred were happy to oblige, a rep for the band told Fader. “They like what she does and are very pleased with Taylor’s interpolation.”

Swift’s rep clarified: “‘Look What You Made Me Do’ includes an interpolation of ‘I’m Too Sexy’ — it doesn’t sample it.”

Also credited as a co-writer on the long-awaited single is frequent Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff.