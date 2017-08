Taylor Swift has released the first single “Look What You Made Me Do,” off her highly anticipated new album, Reputation and the world is talking. Many believe the new song is about Kanye West and the feud their ongoing feud. Also if you think the song sounds a lot like Right Said Fred’s “I’m to Sexy,” you are right…the band is credited on the new track. The New album drops Nov. 10.

Take a listen and tell us what you think.