Breitbart News Uses Taylor Swift Lyrics for Their Tweets

By Scott T. Sterling

While Taylor Swift’s new comeback single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” has fans and critics alike debating its merits, a most unexpected source has come out to put the song’s lyrics front and center.

Related: Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘Reputation’

Extreme right-wing website, Breitbart News, tweeted out the lyrics to Swift’s new single as captions for stories this past Saturday (Aug. 26).

The Swift-penned captions were oddly fitting for the corresponding stories, making for an oddly meta experience. See some of the tweets below.

Swift has yet to comment on the bizarre tweet storm.

And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours trib.al/YUF2fUA —

Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 25, 2017

I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined I check it once, then I check it twice, oh! trib.al/WxOtuj6 —

Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 25, 2017