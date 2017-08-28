Help Those Affected By Hurricane Harvey

By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: American Red Cross, Flooding, Gulf Coast, Hurricane, Hurricane Harvey, Texas
Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by NASA/NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images)

Hurricane Harvey roared ashore as a category 4 storm along the Texas Gulf Coast leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. At least five deaths and more than a dozen injuries have been reported.  Flooding in Houston and surrounding areas has forced  evacuations. Harvey has been downgraded but he continues to drop torrential rains on the region and it will continue until at least Thursday. Meanwhile CNN is reporting that President Donald Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday.

If you would like to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, you can donate to the American Red Cross.

Click here to be taken to the American Red Cross Website.

