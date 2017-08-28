Kevin Hart Asks Celebs To Help Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

The rain in Texas is relentless! Parts of Houston had 2 feet of rain in 24 hours. Rainfall could reach 50 inches in spots. Highest ever recorded in Texas and the flooding is expected to continue for days.

We’ve all seen the pictures and naturally we want to help. Several folks are without a home. Here at Kiss 999 you can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey by texting “HARVEY” TO 90999 TO GIVE A $10.00 donation.

You can also make a financial donation by phone to the Salvation Army at 1-800-SAL-ARMY or text STORM to 51555. Email is available too at helpsalvationarmy.com .

Chris Young just donated $100,000 to help the victims and Kevin Hart donated as well and is asking his celeb friends to donate also.