Play TICKET Tag For Tequila Bay Music Festival Tix

The Tequila Bay Music Festival is just around the corner featuring headliner Brantley Gilbert.

Other top country artists include Montgomery Gentry, Tyler Farr, Brooke Eden and RaeLynn.

It’s a country music event you don’t want to miss and KISS 99.9 wants to send you to the show for free.

So we’re gonna play a game of TICKET TAG every hour this week between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

What do you have to do to win?

On Monday August 21st, starting at 9:00am, listen for the cue to call. Caller 9 will win a pair of tickets.

But be sure to pay attention because we’ll announce the winner’s name and city and you need to REMEMBER it.

Every hour, we’ll give you the cue to call and each Caller 9 has to know the previous winner’s name and city. If you get it right, YOU win a pair of Tequila Bay Music Festival Tickets taking place Sunday, September 3rd on the grounds of the Iconic Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne.

So be sure to keep listening and know the name and city of the person who won the previous hour.

Good luck, and TAG, you’re it 😉

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES