Save The Date: New Details About Chili Cook-Off 2018!

Filed Under: 2018 Chili Cook-Off, Chili Cook-Off

Save the date! Mark it in your calendar right now because the 33rd Annual KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off will take place on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Wait what? Yes, it’s on a Saturday this time around!

For three decades, folks have been satisfying their appetite for top-notch country music at the event, and this year is no exception.

So who will be performing?

Can’t tell you just yet but you are going to love it!

All of the details will be coming in mid-November so keep listening on air and check back online for more information on the performers, ticket prices, ticket outlets and other information you’ll want to know!

Remember, the new date is Saturday, January 20th, 2018 at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.

See you there!

