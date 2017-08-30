Watch Vince Gill Surprise Chris Young with Grand Ole Opry Induction

By Robyn Collins

Country singer Chris Young received one of country music’s highest honors Tuesday night, Aug. 29, during a performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Country icon Vince Gill invited Young to join the Opry.

Gill commended Young on his recent fundraising efforts for the victims of Hurricane Harvey before delivering the good news.

The veteran also joked that Young still owed him money for some session work, but would forgive the debt if the artist would accept the Opry invitation. An ecstatic Young picked up the “Go High on that Mountain” singer in a big bear hug. To say the singer was thrilled is an understatement.

“Oh my god!!!!!!!!!!! I’m gonna be an @opry member!!!!!!!!” he wrote, sharing a photo of the moment. “Thank you @vincegillofficial for surprising me!”

When you think @vincegillofficial is coming onstage to congratulate you on your latest #1 hit, but instead he asks you to be a MEMBER OF THE GRAND OLE OPRY! What a night for @chrisyoungmusic! ✨ A post shared by Grand Ole Opry (@opry) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

