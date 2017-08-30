HURRICANE HARVEY | HOW YOU CAN HELP | Red Cross | Call 1-800-RED CROSS | Text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation

Midland Explain Their Unlikely Bruno Mars Connection

Photo: Harper Smith / Big Machine

By Vicki Pepper

Midland is bringing a traditional sound to country radio thanks to their debut single, “Drinkin’ Problem,” so it comes across as a bit of surprise to learn that bassist Cameron Duddy is also an award-winning music director, most notably having just received several MTV Video Music Awards for co-directing Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” video. How did this collaboration come about?

“I met Bruno when I was in my early 20s,” Cameron recalls in a statement from the trio’s label. “My wife took his first publicity photos, and I met him then.”

“He’s a very loyal person, so he kept me on his team and was kind of the first person to ever take a chance on me for directing – which is something that I’ve wanted to do my whole life, just like playing music,” he shares.

“So I’ve known Bruno for a long time and he’s a supporter of Midland and we’re all just kind of music fanatics.”

