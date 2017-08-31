HURRICANE HARVEY | HOW YOU CAN HELP | Red Cross | Call 1-800-RED CROSS | Text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation

Help Us Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

By Fish
Filed Under: Donations, Hurricane Harvey, Stuff the truck
(Photo credit should read THOMAS B. SHEA/AFP/Getty Images)

We’ve teamed up with Laurie Finkelstein Reader and Keller Williams Realty to help the victims of the horrible storm in Texas.  Please join the Kiss 99.9 morning show, Fish, U-turn, and TC this Wednesday as they’ll be broadcasting live at the Char Hut in Davie off 595 (9000 FL-84, Davie, FL 33324) They’ll be collecting items to put into a truck and send off to Texas. We’re looking for items such as the following:

1) Cases of water
2) Rags and empty spray bottles
3) Brooms/mops
4) Drywall/box cutter knives
5) Industrial trash bags
6) Non-perishable canned food (fruits and veggies…(please no canned pie filling), cereal, peanut butter /jelly, cases of bread
7) Diapers
8) Cases of baby wipes
9) Paper towels
10) Toilet paper
11) Tools
12) Blankets and Towels

13) Pet food

 

PLEASE LABEL YOUR BOXES & BAGS

We also want to thank Keller Williams Realty and All My Sons Moving Company for helping us out.

lauriereader logo 384x220 Help Us Help Hurricane Harvey Victims all my sons moving cleveland Help Us Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

