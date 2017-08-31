Chain Of Love From Florida to Texas

Just love that so many folks from South Florida are helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey. We have been through hurricanes here in South Florida and truly empathize with them.

Captain Bill Ferris and some others from Sawgrass Recreational Park are in Texas now helping with nothing expected in return. Capt. Bill told me they were headed for Vidor TX today.

Naturally … reminded me of a country song on this Throwback Thursday! : )

Let’s go back to January of 2000. Clay Walker released a song called “The Chain of Love” which hit #3 on Billboard Hot Country Singles. Geez… I remember all the requests I used to get for that song in “Dar’s Diner.” Written by Rory Lee Feek and Jonnie Barnett.

Sooo…bein’ as we’ve got that chain of love going from South Florida to Texas and Clay Walker lived in Vidor TX. Appropriate ya think? : )