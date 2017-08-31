HURRICANE HARVEY | HOW YOU CAN HELP | Red Cross | Call 1-800-RED CROSS | Text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation

JJ Watt Raises Millions For Hurricane Harvey Victims

By Fish
Filed Under: Ellen Degeneres, Houston Texans, Hurricane Harvey, jj watt, Justin J Watt Foundation, NFL
J.J. Watt #99. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

JJ Watt of the Houston Texans is giving back to his community in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The Justin J Watt Foundation as of this morning has raised $8.8 million. Ellen Degeneres teamed up with Walmart and donated 1 million dollars to the foundation to help those affected by the storm in Houston. For more info on the JJ Watt Foundation click here.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Fish
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Buy Tix To Tequila Bay Music Festival Here
Corona Light Find Your Beach

Listen Live