JJ Watt Raises Millions For Hurricane Harvey Victims

JJ Watt of the Houston Texans is giving back to his community in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The Justin J Watt Foundation as of this morning has raised $8.8 million. Ellen Degeneres teamed up with Walmart and donated 1 million dollars to the foundation to help those affected by the storm in Houston. For more info on the JJ Watt Foundation click here.

