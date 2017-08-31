RaeLynn’s Hometown Hit Hard by Hurricane Harvey

By Vicki Pepper

As our nation collectively sends donations, thoughts and prayers to all who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey, it particularly hits home for country singer RaeLynn, as her hometown of Baytown, Texas, is one of the areas nearly underwater as a result.

Sounds Like Nashville reports that RaeLynn’s parents’ home is safe, but her cousin lost everything when flood waters reached the second floor of her house.

“It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” said the “Lonely Call” singer. “I don’t even recognize my hometown. It’s extremely heartbreaking, and I think that any way we can raise awareness for anybody in Texas is really big.”

RaeLynn noted that her family’s church has become a disaster shelter, and has asked her fans to donate whatever they can to help. “Even if you can’t give today, give in a week, give when you can, because this is going to be a long term thing, we don’t know how long we’re going to have to help these refugees,” she noted. “Any way that you’re passionate about, help. And every little bit helps.”