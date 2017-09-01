KISS 99.9 Morning Show Wants To Crash Your Workplace

Fish, U-Turn Laverne and T.C. from the KISS 99.9 Morning Show are on a mission to meet as many South Floridians as possible this fall, and they want to crash your workplace!
Once a week, they’ll pick a workplace to stop by, play some games, take pictures and have lots of fun.
Who doesn’t want to take a breather from the daily hassles of the job to have some fun with Fish, U-Turn and T.C.?
So take a break with the KISS 99.9. Morning Show and fill out the form below to send an invitation and we’ll be in touch.
Thanks for listening, we love our listeners!
Fish, U-turn, & TC
Weekday Mornings: 5:30-9:00