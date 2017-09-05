HURRICANE IRMA | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Artist Lineup Revealed For 8th Annual KISS 99.9 Stars & Guitars

It’s back! The eighth annual KISS 99.9 Stars and Guitars concert is coming back but this time, to a new venue, the brand new Pembroke Pines City Center.

Stars and Guitars features some of country music’s most popular artists, including headliner Justin Moore.

The other top notch country stars in the line-up include Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Brett Young and Easton Corbin.

Stars and Guitars features a round-robin format, rather than a get-on-get-off setup. It’s mostly acoustic performances and easy on the eardrums with all of the musicians on stage at the same time.

It all takes place Sunday, October 29th at the Pembroke Pines City Center.

Tickets start at $25 and go on Sale Friday September 8th… but you can win your tickets BEFORE they go on sale.

All this week, we’ll be asking listeners to call in at 7:05am, 11:05am, 1:05pm, 3:05pm and 7:05pm. Caller 9 will win a pair of tickets to Stars and Guitars 2017!

