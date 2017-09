By Scott T. Sterling

Chase Bryant has shared a cover of Sam Hunt’s hit song “Body Like a Back Road.”

Related: Chase Bryant Shares Photos from ‘Room to Breathe’ Video Set

Bryant cranks up the big-band jazz feel of the track with a live horn section, that breathes new life and energy into the tune. It’s a version strong enough to give the original a serious run for the money. The black and white white video was recorded during a recent studio session, and is well worth checking out.