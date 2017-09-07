Zello App Misleads Users

Social Media has been buzzing about a new app that would allow communication without cell or WiFi service….That is #FAKENEWS!

The free Zello voice app made headlines for helping during the catastrophic flooding in Houston, TX. Many people shared the news of the app saying that it turns your cell phone into walkie-talkie and that it would work without internet through cell data or wifi.

Well, yesterday the company released a statement saying this is “massive misinformation.” Turns out, Zello requires the internet through cellular data of at least 2G or WiFi. If your phone cannot connect to WiFi, you will not be unable to use Zello.