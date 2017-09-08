Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry Killed in Helicopter Crash

By Scott T. Sterling

Troy Gentry, one-half of stalwart country duo Montgomery Gentry, has died after being involved in a helicopter crash. He was 50 years old.

Gentry’s passing was confirmed with an official statement on the band’s social media.

The accident happened near the Flying W airport in Medford, New Jersey, where the band was scheduled to perform tonight (Sept. 8).

According to NJ.com, Medford Township Police Chief Richard said police got a call about a “helicopter that was distressed” around 1 p.m. ET. “Shortly after our arrival the helicopter did go down. It went into a field south of the airport,” Meder said.

Troy Gentry was born in Lexington, Kentucky. After uniting with Eddie Montgomery the duo released their debut single, “Hillbilly Shoes,” in 1999.

The band would go on to release six studio albums, producing five No. 1 hit singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and another 10 that hit the Top 10. In 2005, their song “Gone” was the most-played song on country radio by a duo.