Chris Lane Announces First Headlining Tour

By Scott T. Sterling

Chris Lane is set to launch his first-ever headlining road trip, dubbed the Take Back Home Tour.

“I couldn’t be more excited for my first headlining tour. I’ve learned so much as a performer on the road with Florida Georgia Line this summer, so to be able to showcase that and take more music to the fans is a dream come true,” said Lane in a prepared statement.

With Bailey Bryan, Dylan Schneidder, and Morgan Wallen splitting open act duties across the jaunt, Lane kicks off the tour in Baltimore, MD, on Oct. 25, winding across the country before wrapping up in Wichita, KS, on December 15. Venue have yet to be announced.

See the full tour itinerary below.



10/25 – Baltimore, MD #/*

10/27 – Stroudsburg, PA #/*

10/28 – Sayreville, NJ *

11/02 – Patchogue, NY *

11/03 – Atlantic City, NJ *

11/04 – Uncasville, CT *

11/09 – Columbia, MO #/*

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN #/*

11/16 – Baton Rouge, LA #/^

11/17 – Tallahassee, FL #/^

11/25 – Indianapolis, IN #/^

11/30 – Lexington, KY #/^

12/01 – Kansas City, MO #/^

12/02 – Rogers, AR

12/07 – Columbus, OH #/^

12/08 – Rootstown, OH #/^

12/09 – Rosemont, IL #/^

12/15 – Wichita, KS #/^

# – with Bailey Bryan

^ – with Dylan Schneider

* – with Morgan Wallen