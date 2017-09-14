Jimmy Johnson’s Home Takes A Hit From Hurricane Irma

We’ve all see the devastation in our Florida Keys. Just breaks your heart.

Former NFL coach and Former University of Miami coach Jimmy Johnson’s home in Islamorada took a hit from Hurricane Irma too. Jimmy had 18 inches of water that went onto the first floor of his home. His dock was destroyed.. . 2 feet of sand in his pool… driveway covered in seaweed and a power pole landed by his Tiki hut.

Jimmy said…

“Oh, we’ll stay. It’s the place I’ve been happiest. It’s where I’ll die. It’s the lifestyle. There’s no stress. Jimmy Buffett sang about it … Margaritaville. The good life, with no stress. Now we do have some stress.”