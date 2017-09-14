AFTER IRMA | Latest Updates | Power Outages  | What's Open & Closed: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Jimmy Johnson’s Home Takes A Hit From Hurricane Irma

By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, Islamorada, Jimmy Johnson
Miami Dolphins' Owner H. Wayne Huizenga (background) listens as head coach Jimmy Johnson addresses the media to announce his retirement in a press conference held 16 January 2000, at the Dolphins' training facility in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo credit RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)

We’ve all see the devastation in our Florida Keys.   Just breaks your heart.

Former NFL coach and Former University of Miami coach Jimmy Johnson’s home in Islamorada took a hit from Hurricane Irma too.  Jimmy had 18 inches of water that went onto the first floor of his home.   His dock was destroyed.. . 2 feet of sand in his pool… driveway covered in seaweed and a power pole landed by his Tiki hut.

Jimmy said…

“Oh, we’ll stay. It’s the place I’ve been happiest.   It’s where I’ll die.   It’s the lifestyle. There’s no stress. Jimmy Buffett sang about it … Margaritaville. The good life, with no stress. Now we do have some stress.”

 

 

 

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Tickets On Sale Now KISS 99.9 Stars & Guitars
Morning Show Road Show

Listen Live