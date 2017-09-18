Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Celebrate Last Night

The 2017 Emmy Awards were last night and it was “date night” for Nicole Kidman and her handsome hubby Keith Urban.

Nicole won her 1st Emmy trophy for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie” for her role in the HBO series “Big Little Lies” where she played Celeste Wright. Nicole spoke of “my darling Keith” and her girls too in her speech….

“They have to sacrifice so much for it” Nicole told US Weekly…“I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my momma didn’t put me to bed, it is because of this’ … But also I want them to know that sometimes when you are acting, you get a chance to bring a bigger message, and this is their contribution and your contribution.”

After the Emmy’s … Nicole and Keith went to a HBO party to celebrate. : )