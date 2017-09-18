Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Celebrate Last Night

By Darlene Evans
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Actor Nicole Kidman (L) and recording artist Keith Urban attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 2017 Emmy Awards were last night and it was “date night” for Nicole Kidman and her handsome hubby Keith Urban.

Nicole won her 1st Emmy trophy for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie” for  her role in the HBO series “Big Little Lies” where she played Celeste Wright.   Nicole spoke of “my darling Keith” and her girls too in her speech….

“They have to sacrifice so much for it”  Nicole told US Weekly…“I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my momma didn’t put me to bed, it is because of this’ … But also I want them to know that sometimes when you are acting, you get a chance to bring a bigger message, and this is their contribution and your contribution.”

After the Emmy’s … Nicole and Keith went to a HBO party to celebrate.   : )

