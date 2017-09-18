Play Ticket Tag For Zac Brown Band Tix

Filed Under: Zac Brown, Zac Brown Band

Let’s play  TICKET TAG!

What do you have to do to win?

Listen for the cue to call. Monday – Thursday 9:05 – 5:05 pm , Friday from 9:05 am to 2:05 pm and

 Caller 9 will win a pair of tickets.

But be sure to pay attention because we’ll announce the winner’s name and city and you need to REMEMBER it.

Every hour, we’ll give you the cue to call and each Caller 9 has to know the previous winner’s name and city. If you get it right, YOU A pair of tickets to see Zac Brown Band on Friday, September 22 at Coral Sky Ampitheater.

So be sure to keep listening and know the name and city of the person who won the previous hour.

Good luck, and TAG, you’re it 😉

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES

