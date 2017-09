Thomas Rhett surprised fans during a show in Pennsylvania this past weekend by bringing his family out on stage. Thomas’s wife Lauren had her hands full as she walked onto the stage with 5-week-old daughter Ada strapped to her in a baby carrier and little Willa on her hip. This was the first time his wife Lauren and 2 daughters made a stage appearance since their family has grown.

Love when the fam comes out🙌🏼 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT