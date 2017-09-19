Dierks Bentley Still Trying To Process What Happened Last Weekend

This past Saturday … U2…one of the world’s biggest rock bands covered Dierks Bentley’s song “Drunk on a Plane.”

Dierks shared on Facebook…. “Trying to process… #U2 breaking into drunk on a plane last night. Can’t make this up.”

Dierks has actually sent some of his music to Bono for critique. Dierks said in an interview to Radio.com …

“I guess I have a tradition now of sending a song or two to Bono for every record and getting a response.”

BTW…. October 20th there will be a movie coming out called “Only The Brave” about firefighters who battled the most horrific fire in the history of Dierk’s home state of Arizona. One of his songs will be featured in the movie. : )