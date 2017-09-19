John Carter Cash and Wife Welcome Daughter

By Annie Reuter

John Carter Cash and his wife, Ana Cristina, have welcomed a daughter to the family. Grace June Cash was born on September 11 and is the first daughter for the couple.

Cash’s wife announced the news on Instagram beside an adorable photo of their new baby girl donning a pink hat with a bow. She included several photos of themselves next to their beautiful bundle of joy.

“My husband John Carter and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Grace June Cash,” she writes. “She was born on September 11th, 2017 at 5:44 pm. Welcome to the world sweet little angel.”

John Carter Cash is the only child of the late Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. His mother’s memory lives on through his daughter’s middle name, June.