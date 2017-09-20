Jake LaMotta ‘Raging Bull’ Dead at 95

Boxing legend Jake LaMotta, who was played by Robert De Niro in the movie “Raging Bull” died Tuesday. He was 95.

According to TMZ, Jake’s wife said he died in a nursing home due to complications from pneumonia.

Jake LaMotta was famously portrayed by De Niro in the 1980 movie “Raging Bull,” and De Niro won the Academy Award for Best Actor that year.

LaMotta’s career began in 1949 after he was rejected from serving in the military due to a medical issue. He fought in 106 professional fights and his record was 83-19.