Jake Owen Is Helping Florida Recover From Hurricane Irma

By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: BK, Brian Kelley, Bring Back The Sunshine, Florida, Florida Georgia Line, Hurricane Irma, Jake Owen, Rick Scott
Barefoot Jake Owen performs at the KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off (WKIS)

Jake Owen is helping his home state of Florida recover from Hurricane Irma and he needs your help.  Jake has teamed up with Governor Rick Scott, to help Florida “Bring Back The Sunshine.”  Text the word SUNSHINE to 20222 for your $10 donation. All money raised will go “DIRECTLY”  to the people who need it most.

Text SUNSHINE to 20222 Y'all…. please help if you can. My HOME sunshine state of Florida has been hit hard by Hurricane Irma and we all can help. Thanks to Governor Rick Scott, he is on board to help us with a campaign called "Bring Back The Sunshine." For a ONE TIME, never bother you again, $10 fee, we can help rebuild the state of Florida, one donation at a time. Please text the word SUNSHINE to 2022 for your $10 donation. All of your money goes DIRECTLY to the people that need it most. Florida thrives on tourism and people visiting our state. We aren't just rebuilding homes. Together we are rebuilding jobs, schools, infrastructure,… we are rebuilding LIVES. PLEASE SHARE THIS WITH AS MANY PEOPLE AS POSSIBLE. I love you guys and I believe in the power of positivity and the values this country was founded on. Helping one another. The American Dream. FLORIDA DISASTER FUND WWW.FLORIDADISASTERFUND.ORG

A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on

Thanks BK! Text SUNSHINE to 20222 and a one time fee of 10 bucks will go directly to the those affected in Florida.

A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live