Congrats to Little Big Town, they are the latest to be honored with a star on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville. Last Thursday was an emotional day for them, before receiving the star the group performed at Troy Gentry’s Memorial Service. Also inducted posthumously into the Music City Walk of Fame was the founder of what is now called the Ryman Auditorium,Tom Ryman.

We love you Music City. ❤️ #musiccitywalkoffame A post shared by Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) on Sep 14, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT