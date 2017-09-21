Ruben Sanchez Still On The Mic After Roof Rips Off In Puerto Rico

During Hurricane Maria the roof ripped off WKAQ-AM in Puerto Rico while Ruben Sanchez was interviewing Gov. Ricardo Rosello.   According to The Miami Herald… Sanchez interrupted his broadcast on Univision saying the station had become “vulnerable.”  Finding a safe place to keep broadcasting wasn’t easy so they ended the interview and went to commercials.

After a few minutes Ruben started to report on the damage that was happening to his own station as it happened.    Ruben said…  “A few offices exploded.”  He was looking at the sky when the roof ripped off.

Lost electricity and no phone lines… RADIO was what kept the people informed and they were so grateful.  That’s why we love FREE RADIO.  Right?  : )

