Dierks Bentley Shares New Song ‘Hold the Light’

By Scott T. Sterling

Dierks Bentley has shared a new song, “Hold the Light.” It’s from the upcoming movie, Only the Brave, which tells the story of Arizona’s Granite Mountain Hotshots, an elite wildlands firefighting crew that lost 19 firefighters in a 2013 blaze.

“Hold the Light” is first song Bentley has written specifically for a movie, and is a collaboration with Joe Trapanese, Jon Randall and Bon Iver drummer S. Carey. Carey’s brother-in-law is a wildlands firefighter.

“Working on this song with Joe, Dierks and the whole crew was a true honor,” Carey said of the collaboration (via The Boot). “I’m extremely thankful to be able to honor these men, these true heroes, in the form of a song in a beautiful, powerful film.”

Only the Brave hits theaters on Oct. 20. Check out Dierks’ new song below.