Garth Brooks Treats Wife Trisha Yearwood to Bruno Mars Show for Birthday

By Scott T. Sterling

For Trisha Yearwood’s 53rd birthday earlier this week (Sept. 19), husband Garth Brooks treated her to a show from one of the couple’s favorite artists, Bruno Mars.

Related: Garth Brooks to Headline Stagecoach Festival

“Thank you for all of your birthday messages and cakes,” Yearwood posted to her fans on Instagram. “Garth surprised me with a trip to Louisville to see Bruno Mars! I know it was my birthday, but I’m not sure who had more fun!”

She added a cute selfie of the couple and a video of Mars performing at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center on his 24K Magic World Tour to the post. See it below.