Spanx is launching tights for your arms.

Spanx, have created “Arm Tights” to your shapewear wardrobe. Basically, the arm tights do what Spanx do —suck it in and smooth it out — but for your arms instead of your thighs. The arm tights are priced from $30 to $34.

What will they think of next? Would you wear these?

SPANX for arms exist and I'm certain some size zero women think they need them.https://t.co/UWTlYCW7E5 — Elizabeth West (@Limeylizzie) September 21, 2017