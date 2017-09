IT’S A TEXT ON THE 10’S WEEKEND !

Text for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Stars And Guitars Sunday October 29th, 2017 At The Pembroke Pines City Center.

Friday 3:10 PM – 10:10 PM (everyhour)

Saturday 10:10 AM – 8:10 PM (everyhour)

Sunday-NO CONTEST

Listen all weekend long and when you hear the cue to text on the 10’s… text in that keyword to 9-6-7-5-0 for your shot at winning.

GOOD LUCK!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER ONLINE

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES