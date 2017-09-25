Midland Debut ‘Make a Little’ Music Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Breakout country act Midland has debuted the music video for the band’s second single, “Make a Little.”

The clip captures the guys in tour mode, opening as they stride onto the stage at a packed concert hall. It juxtaposes a live performance of the single alongside life on the road moments, with the band playing some pickup baseball in an empty stadium parking lot and greeting fans lined up outside to see them perform.

Midland is set to join Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves on a massive 2018 tour.

Check out the new clip below.